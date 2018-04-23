The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday relief pitcher John Axford has been placed on the bereavement list and will miss a minimum of three games.

Left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Axford's spot on the roster.

Axford has appeared in 10 games for the Jays this season, pitching 10 innings and compiling a 2.70 earned run average with eight strikeouts.

Mayza appeared in one game for the Jays in his first recall of the season and threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout.