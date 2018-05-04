The Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons have agreed on an extension of their player development contract, keeping the Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo through the 2020 season.

🚨BREAKING AWESOME NEWS🚨



The #Bisons and @BlueJays have extended their affiliation agreement two more years through the 2020 season! 🙌🙌🙌



DETAILS: https://t.co/E7irPvSUEz pic.twitter.com/0DzOwbUQlX — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) May 4, 2018

"Having a strong Major League parent club that is willing to support our efforts both on the field and off is extremely important to our overall success and the Toronto Blue Jays have been and continue to be a fantastic partner of ours since day one," said Bisons Vice President/General Manager Mike Buczkowski in a press release. "We're looking forward to continuing this relationship and bringing the excitement of both our clubs to the great baseball fans in Western New York, Southern Ontario and in Toronto."

Toronto's Triple-A team has been in Buffalo since 2013.

"We are very proud to extend our relationship with the Rich family and the Buffalo Bisons," said Blue Jays Director of Player Development Gil Kim in the release. "The first class treatment that our players receive in Buffalo is a testament to the leadership of Jon Dandes, Mike Buczkowski and the entire Bisons organization." "The Bisons are instrumental in helping to create the optimal environments, both on and off the field, so that our players can maximize their potential en route to Toronto. We look forward to this relationship continuing for many years to come."