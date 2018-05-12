1h ago
Jays call up INF Urshela, option OF Pompey
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 5 (12)
Recently acquired infielder Giovanny Urshela will be activated by the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday ahead of their game with the Boston Red Sox. In a corresponding roster move, the team has optioned outfielder Dalton Pompey to Triple-A Buffalo.
Urshela was acquired from the Cleveland Indians earlier this week in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
The 26-year-old Urshela appeared in 67 games for the Indians in 2017, posting a .224 batting average with one home run and 15 RBIs.
In five games for the Blue Jays this season, Pompey hit .200 with one walk in 11 plate appearances.