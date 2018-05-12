Recently acquired infielder Giovanny Urshela will be activated by the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday ahead of their game with the Boston Red Sox. In a corresponding roster move, the team has optioned outfielder Dalton Pompey to Triple-A Buffalo.

INF Giovanny Urshela has reported and will be active for this afternoon's game.



To make room on the roster, OF Dalton Pompey has been optioned to the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/R33HPKT2hq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 12, 2018

Urshela was acquired from the Cleveland Indians earlier this week in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

The 26-year-old Urshela appeared in 67 games for the Indians in 2017, posting a .224 batting average with one home run and 15 RBIs.

In five games for the Blue Jays this season, Pompey hit .200 with one walk in 11 plate appearances.