2h ago
Jays call up Jansen; Reid-Foley to start Monday
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
The Toronto Blue Jays have called up highly ranked prospect catcher Danny Jansen from Triple-A Buffalo and placed infielder Yangervis Solarte on the 10-day disabled list.
Jansen, one of the organization's top prospects, will be on the bench for the Jays' Sunday matinee against the Tampa Bay Rays with Luke Maile getting the start behind the plate.
The 23-year-old has spent the entire season in Buffalo, hitting .275 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs in 360 plate appearances for the Bisons.
Solarte was placed on the disabled list after suffering a right oblique injury in the team's 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday.
Another of the organization's prospects, Sean Reid-Foley, is expected to get the start for the Blue Jays Monday against the Kansas City Royals, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
After mediocre numbers for Double-A New Hampshire last season, the 22-year-old Reid-Foley has enjoyed a strong campaign this year. In 15 starts with the Bisons, Reid-Foley has a 7-4 record with 3.50 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 82.1 innings pitched.