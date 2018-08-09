The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-hander Thomas Pannone from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned righty Mike Hauschild, the club announced Thursday.

After a stellar outing in Seattle against the Mariners, Hauschild started Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox and only lasted 2.1 innings, allowing four earned runs.

Pannone is 0-4 with a 5.36 ERA at three different levels of the minor leagues this season. He served an 80-game suspension earlier this season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The Jays will wrap up their series with Boston Thursday night at home as they send lefty Ryan Borucki to the mound against former Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.

The Red Sox are coming in hot, having won their last six games.