1h ago
Jays call up Pompey, send down Biagini
TSN.ca Staff
Pompey called up from Triple-A Buffalo
Dalton Pompey is back with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Jays called up the Mississauga native Friday, while also bringing up reliever Jake Petricka and shortstop Richard Urena.
As corresponding moves, Joe Biagini, Carlos Ramirez and Dwight Smith Jr. have been optionned to Triple-A Buffalo. Pitcher Luis Santos was designated for assignment.
Pompey last played with the Jays in 2016 but had just two at-bats in eight games. In 2015, Pompey had two home runs and six RBIs in 103 plate appearances. He has battled numerous injuries over the past several seasons that have stood in the way of a regular role with the big club.
The Blue Jays will send left-hander J.A. Happ to the mound Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.