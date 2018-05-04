Dalton Pompey is back with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Today's roster moves:



🔹 OF Dalton Pompey & INF Richard Ureña recalled from the @BuffaloBisons



🔹 RHP Joe Biagini, RHP Carlos Ramirez & OF Dwight Smith Jr. optioned



🔹 RHP Jake Petricka selected to our active roster



🔹 RHP Luis Santos designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/8UzazRWfxw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 4, 2018

The Jays called up the Mississauga native Friday, while also bringing up reliever Jake Petricka and shortstop Richard Urena.

As corresponding moves, Joe Biagini, Carlos Ramirez and Dwight Smith Jr. have been optionned to Triple-A Buffalo. Pitcher Luis Santos was designated for assignment.

Pompey last played with the Jays in 2016 but had just two at-bats in eight games. In 2015, Pompey had two home runs and six RBIs in 103 plate appearances. He has battled numerous injuries over the past several seasons that have stood in the way of a regular role with the big club.

The Blue Jays will send left-hander J.A. Happ to the mound Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.