The Toronto Blue Jays have completed their deal with the Colorado Rockies for Seunghwan Oh. Minor league pitcher Bryan Baker is the player to be named later from the July 26th trade, the team announced on Tuesday.

We’ve acquired RHP Bryan Baker from the @Rockies as the player to be named later to complete the trade of RHP Seunghwan Oh. pic.twitter.com/fQKFUyZJM0 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 14, 2018

Baker is current playing in Single-A for the Rockies with the Lancaster JetHawks. In 43 games this season, the 23-year-old has posted a 4-2 record with a 3.80 ERA in 45 innings with one save and 58 strikeouts.

He was selected in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft by the Rockies after originally being picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 40th round of the 2013 Draft.

The Jays also received Chad Spanberger and Forrest Wall in the deal.

In nine appearances with the Rockies, Oh has posted a 2.08 ERA with a save in 8.2 innings.