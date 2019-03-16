DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a pair of split-squad pre-season games on Saturday.

Toronto lost 4-3 to the Baltimore Orioles at its home spring-training facility and dropped a 17-7 decision to the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla.

Infield prospect Bo Bichette had a good day against the Yankees, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk.

Justin Smoak, Richard Urena and Kendrys Morales hit home runs for the Blue Jays.

Toronto starter Thomas Pannone took the loss, giving up six hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings. Former Jay J.A. Happ got the win for the Yankees, going three innings while giving up three runs and four hits.

Against Baltimore, Jays starter Sam Gaviglio gave up two hits and two runs while striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.

The Blue Jays (9-10) play host to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Dunedin, Fla.