Jays' Drury disappointed to be on DL broken hand

It looks like Brandon Drury is going to be out of the Blue Jays lineup for some time.

The newly acquired third baseman was placed on the disabled list Tuesday because of a left hand fracture and according to TSN's Scott Mitchell, was seen in a fairly significant cast in the clubhouse Tuesday.

Left hand fracture for Brandon Drury. He’s going to be out a while. Just walked through the clubhouse in a fairly significant cast. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 7, 2018

Infielder Richard Urena has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox, the team announced Tuesday.

More to come.