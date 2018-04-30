The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Randal Grichuk on the 10-day disabled list with a PCL strain in his right knee and he is expected to miss the next three weeks according to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com. The Jays say the injury was sustained while falling and making a diving catch Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

He reported soreness Sunday night and went for an MRI on Monday when the soreness got worse.

As a corresponding move, the club has brought up infielder Gift Ngoepe from Triple-A Buffalo.

It’s been a struggle for Grichuk since coming over in the off-season in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 66 at-bats over 25 games, Grichuk is hitting .106 with and OPS of .435 and two home runs. It’s a big drop off from his .758 OPS and 22 home runs a season ago.

While he has struggled, Grichuk did pick up two hits and two runs batted in Sunday against the Rangers.

Meanwhile, Ngoepe hasn’t had much success at the plate this season either. The utilityman is hitting .056 in 18 at-bats with no home runs or RBI.

The Blue Jays will send right-hander Aaron Sanchez to the hill Monday night in Minnesota, while the Twins will counter with Lance Lynn. The Jays currently sit at 15-12, good for third place in the American League East.