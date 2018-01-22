Excited with recent moves, Jays looking to improve on last year

Toronto Blue Jays prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette cracked the top-10 of Baseball America's Top 100 Prospect list of 2018.

Guerrero Jr. is ranked third amoung prospects, falling one spot down from 2017's mid-season rankings.

Outfielder Ronald Acuna of the Atlanta Braves and Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani are number one and two respectively.

Bo Bichette made a bigger climb this time around as the shortstop is now ranked eighth amoung prospects.

Bichette was ranked 44th in the mid-season rankings from 2017.

The Blue Jays also have two more prospects on the list.

Anthony Alford was ranked 60th and right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was 91st.

Pearson was drafted in the first round (28th overall) in last years Amateur Draft.

Other notable's are Chicago White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez who is ranked fourth and New York Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres at seven.

The full list can be found here.