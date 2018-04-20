The Toronto Blue Jays have called up infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ahead of Friday’s matchup with the New York Yankees. He will start at second base Friday, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Kendrys Morales is also coming off the disabled list, while Gift Ngoepe and Tim Mayza have been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 24-year-old Gurriel Jr. was signed as an international free agent by the Blue Jays in November of 2016 to a seven-year, $22 million deal. He has been on the 40-man roster since then.

In 12 games so far this season in Double-A New Hampshire, he is hitting .347 with one home run and 11 RBI. He is second only to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in production with the Fisher Cats and has spent most of his time at second base while Bo Bichette has seen the majority of the time at shortstop.

He is the brother of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Morales went on the disabled list with a hamstring injury last week. The 34-year-old is batting .227 with one home run and six RBIs this season.

Ngoepe has struggled at the plate, picking up just one hit in 19 plate appearances for a batting average of .056. Mayza did not make an appearance during his time with the Jays.

Marco Estrada is expected to toe the rubber for the Blue Jays Friday night while Sonny Gray will counter for the Yankees as they continue their four-game series.