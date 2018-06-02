Another day, another injury for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez left Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning after fouling a ball off of his foot. Curtis Granderson entered the game to take over in left field.

Hernández was removed from today's game with a left foot contusion. He is currently undergoing x-rays. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 2, 2018

The team is calling the injury a left foot contusion and said that Hernandez was undergoing x-rays.

Curtis Granderson has entered the game as his replacement. Surprised #BlueJays even let Hernandez finish his at-bat. He appeared to be in really rough shape. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) June 2, 2018

MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm noted that Hernandez "appeared to be in really rough shape."

In 44 games this season, Hernandez is hitting .257 with eight home runs and 24 runs batted in and an OPS of .825.

Hernandez, 25, is in his third big league season. He came over to the Jays prior to last summer's deadline in a trade with the Houston Astros for Francisco Liriano.

Earlier Saturday, the Blue Jays placed infielder Richard Urena on the 10-day disabled list with a hand injury. Third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with a recurring calf injury.

The team remains without the services of outfielder Steve Pearce (oblique), starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (heel).