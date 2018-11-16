New Jays hitting coach on Vlad Jr.: He’s one of a kind

The Toronto Blue Jays have made another addition to their coaching staff.

Thirty-four-year-old Guillermo Martinez will serve as the club's hitting coach under new manager Charlie Montoyo according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Martinez spent four seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization before joining the Jays as their minor league hitting coordinator last season. He takes over from Brook Jacoby, who was let go at the end of the season along with first base coach Tim Leiper.

As a player, Martinez was a 15th round pick by the Marlins in 2006 and had a brief career in the minors before turning to coaching.

Martinez joins a Jays' coaching staff under Montoyo that includes Dave Hudgens, Pete Walker and Luis Rivera. General manager Ross Atkins said last week that they would like to keep bench coach DeMarlo Hale in the organization, but he is evaluating his options.

He'll have his work cut out for him as Toronto finished in the bottom half of the leage in runs scored, batting average and on-base percentage.