The Mitchell Report: Jays' starting rotation crucial to team's success in 2018

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with reliever Jake Petricka on a minor league deal, the team announced on Thursday.

We've signed RHP Jake Petricka to a Minor League deal with an invite to Major League #SpringTraining.



In parts of 5 MLB seasons, Petricka has a 3.84 ERA. pic.twitter.com/8oTxe6c2RF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 8, 2018

The 25-year-old appeared in 27 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2017 and struggled, posting a 1-1 record and 7.01 ERA over 25.2 innings.

Prior to suffering through injury trouble, Petricka was strong for the White Sox in both 2014 and 2015, posting 2.96 and 3.63 ERAs in those respective seasons.

Over the course of his five year career he has a 7-11 record with a 3.84 ERA in 178 career innings.