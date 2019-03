It looks like all is well with reliever Bud Norris.

General manager Ross Atkins told reporters Friday that the veteran right-hander dealt with forearm fatigue Thursday and nothing more.

Norris was scheduled to appear against the Philadelphia Phillies but shut down his warmup before entering.

It's a sigh of relief for the Jays, who are already dealing with injuries to late-inning guys in their bullpen. Ryan Tepera is scheduled to see an elbow specialist over the weekend after being diagnosed with inflammation while John Axford is dealing with a stress reaction in his elbow.

The Jays signed Norris earlier this month to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

The 34-year-old was 3-6 with a 3.59 ERA in 57.2 innings out of the bullpen with the St. Louis Cardinals last year. He had 67 strikeouts and 21 walks.

Atkins added that final decisions on the roster are unlikely to be made before Monday.