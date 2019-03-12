The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather to minor league camp.

The 27-year-old Merryweather was acquired by the Blue Jays in October from the Cleveland Indians as the player that was to be named later in the trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Merryweather spent the 2017 season between double-A Akron and triple-A Columbus. He missed the entire 2018 season with a sprained UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery.