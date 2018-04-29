Devon Travis is headed to Buffalo.

The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned the struggling second baseman to their Triple-A affiliate Bisons.

Travis, 27, has struggled mightily at the plate this season, batting just .148 through 18 games and posting an OPS of .458. He has one home run and three runs batted in.

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, Travis's ground-ball percentage is at 65.1, the third-highest in the majors.

Last season, Travis also had a poor April, batting just .130, but exploded in May before an injury in June prematurely ended his season. In May of 2017, Travis hit .364 with four HR, 16 doubles and 19 RBI with an OPS of 1.019.

In Travis's stead on the 25-man roster, the team has recalled reliever Carlos Ramirez. Ramirez, 27, has appeared in five games for the Bisons this season, posting an earned run average of 6.00 and a WHIP of 1.333 through 6.0 innings pitched.

The Jays, losers of four straight, host the Texas Rangers in the final game of a three-game set at Rogers Centre on Sunday.