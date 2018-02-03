Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna lost his arbitration hearing and will make $5.3 million according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Osuna originally filed at $5.8 million in his first year of arbitration.

Last year in 64 innings, the 22-year-old posted an ERA of 3.38 to go along with a record of 3-4. He had a career high 39 saves but blew a league-leading 10 saves while pitching through declining velocity on his fastball.

Over the course of his career, Osuna has an ERA of 2.86 and a WHIP of 0.905.

Starter Marcus Stroman is the only pending arbitration.