Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after being charged with assault.

The league says it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association. "MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously," a statement from the league read. "We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy."

The Blue Jays released a statement shortly thereafter on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are aware of the incident involving Roberto and fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to place him on administrative leave," the team said. "We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization. As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto Police, the Club will not comment further on the matter."

Toronto Police said Osuna will appear in court on June 18, but wouldn't provide more details.

The Jays announced that Jake Petricka has been called up from Triple-A Buffalo. He has appeared in one game so far this season, allowing one earned run in 1.1 innings.

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Osuna is in his third season.