Toronto Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton will return from an elbow issue to make the start on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Trent Thornton will return from his “elbow issue” to start tomorrow in Baltimore.

Aaron Sanchez stays on schedule for Friday, with Ryan Borucki pushed back a couple days to Saturday.

Thomas Pannone goes Sunday.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2019

Thornton is currently on the 10-day injured list, he was placed there on July 22 with right elbow inflammation.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games, all starts, for the Jays this season and holds a 3-7 record with a 5.45 ERA in 99 innings.

Following Thornton, the Jays are expected to start Aaron Sanchez on schedule Friday, Ryan Borucki on Saturday, with Thomas Pannone going Sunday.