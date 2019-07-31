Toronto Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton will return from an elbow issue to make the start on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thornton is currently on the 10-day injured list, he was placed there on July 22 with right elbow inflammation.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games, all starts, for the Jays this season and holds a 3-7 record with a 5.45 ERA in 99 innings.

Following Thornton, the Jays are expected to start Aaron Sanchez on schedule Friday, Ryan Borucki on Saturday, with Thomas Pannone going Sunday.