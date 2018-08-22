Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Thomas Pannone lost his no-hit bid on the first at-bat of the seventh against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Trey Mancini hit a single to the third base line for the first hit against in Pannone's first MLB start. Adam Jones reached base on an error on the next at-bat, but Pannone then recorded three straight outs to end the inning. He was replaced by Ryan Tepera to begin the eighth inning.

Pannone, 24, set a caeer-high with 108 pitches, he allowed the hit on his 89th pitch of the day. He walked two batters and struck out three in seven innings of work.

The lefty had appeared in four games with the Blue Jays this season prior to the start, posting a 4.15 ERA over 4 1/3 innings. He made his MLB debut earlier this month against the Tampa Bay Rays.