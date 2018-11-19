Toronto Blue Jays 2018 second-round draft pick Grffin Conine has been suspended 50 games for testing positive for ritalinic acid.

Conine was selected 52nd overall in the 2018 draft. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 19, 2018

Conine, the son of former MLB All-Star Jeff Conine, will see his suspension take effect at the beginning of next season.

Taken with the 52nd overall pick out of Duke, Conine spent a majority of last season with the Vancouver Canadians of the Class A shorten season Northwest League.

In 53 games, Conine hit .243 with seven home runs and 33 runs batted in and an OPS of .744.