The Toronto Blue Jays got some bad news regarding their top pitching prospect, as right-hander Nate Pearson has been diagnosed with a non-displaced ulna fracture (forearm), according to TSN Scott Mitchell.

Pearson was hit in the right arm by a line drive in the second inning of his first start of the season on Monday as the Dunedin Blue Jays took on Bradenton.

Can confirm #BlueJays pitching prospect Nate Pearson has a non-displaced ulna fracture (forearm) as a result of taking a line drive off his throwing arm yesterday in debut at High-A Dunedin. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 8, 2018

No official update was given on the timeline surrounding the injury.

Pearson dealt with an oblique issue that delayed the start of his season and threw only 1 2/3 innings before the line drive ended his day prematurely. He had one strikeout and allowed five hits for two earned runs.

The Blue Jays selected Pearson from the College of Central Florida in the first-round of last year's MLB Draft. He had a 0.90 ERA in eight minor league games last season.