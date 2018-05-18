The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-hander Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation and recalled reliever Deck McGuire from Triple-A Buffalo. Garcia’s DL stint is retroactive to May 16.

Explains why Gibbons didn’t want to talk about his weekend rotation plans. Garcia was scheduled to go Sunday.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 18, 2018

After agreeing to a one-year, $10 million deal in the off-season, Garcia has struggled mightily over eight starts. He has a record of 2-3 and an earned-run average of 6.28. His most recent start saw him give up six earned runs to the New York Mets in 3.2 innings earlier in the week. His next scheduled start was on Sunday.

McGuire has an ERA of 8.10 this season in one appearance this season.

The Jays (22-22) continue their series with the Oakland Athletics Friday night, sending righty Marco Estrada to the hill against former Jay Brett Anderson.