The Toronto Blue Jays have put shortstop Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain. Infielder Richard Urena has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Diaz was injured Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays when he appeared to roll his ankle while running out a ground ball.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning when Diaz hit a weak grounder to Rays first baseman Brad Miller. Diaz managed to beat out the toss to pitcher Chris Archer, who was covering the bag, but appeared to roll his left ankle on the base in the process. Diaz went down immediately and was forced to leave on a cart soon after.

Anthony Alford scored on the play to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be an eventual 2-1 win.

The Jays also called up reliever Jake Petricka from Triple-A Buffalo and placed closer Roberto Osuna on administrative leave after his arrest for assault.