13h ago
Jays re-sign Carrera to 1-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Ezequiel Carrera to a one-year contract extension ahead of Friday's arbitration filing deadline.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal is worth $1.9 million.
In 131 games with the Blue Jays last season, Carrera batted .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBI.
The 30-year-old has played seven seasons in the big leagues for the Jays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies.