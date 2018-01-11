The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Ezequiel Carrera to a one-year contract extension ahead of Friday's arbitration filing deadline.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal is worth $1.9 million.

In 131 games with the Blue Jays last season, Carrera batted .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBI. 

The 30-year-old has played seven seasons in the big leagues for the Jays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies. 