Deck McGuire is finally a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 11th overall pick of the 2010 MLB First-Year Player Draft was called up by the club from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Sunday with infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. going the other way.

Carlos Ramirez was designated for assignment to make room for McGudire on the team's 40-man roster.

McGuire, 28, is in his second stint with the Jays. He was designated for assignment by the club and then traded midway through the 2014 season to the Oakland Athletics, having never progressed higher than the Triple-A level.

The native of Richmond, VA would go on to bounce around the minor-league organizations of the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals before signing with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2017 season. McGuire was called up in September to make his MLB debut.

McGuire appeared in six games for the Reds last season, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.63 earned run average and a WHIP of 0.878 over 13.2 innings.

He has operated as a starter for the Bisons this season. In five starts, McGuire is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and WHIP of 1.033 over 30.0 IP.