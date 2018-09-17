The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfield prospect Anthony Alford from the minors on Monday.

ROSTER MOVE:



We've recalled OF Anthony Alford. He will be active for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/pZSM096VOQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 17, 2018

The 24-year-old, who is currently ranked as the Jays' fifth best prospect, has appeared in just seven games with the big club this season, hitting .143 with one RBI and a stolen base.

Alford hit .238 with five home runs and 36 RBIs over 112 games in the minors with Buffalo and Dunedin this season.

Toronto selected the native of Columbia, Mississippi in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft.