Aaron Sanchez hopes his finger issue has been resolved.

The Toronto Blue Jays righty underwent surgery on his right index finger on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but general Ross Atkins expects him to be ready for spring training.

Aaron Sanchez had surgery today in Los Angeles on his right index finger, GM Ross Atkins announced. He doesn’t have specifics, but as of today they expect him to be ready for spring training. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 25, 2018

Sanchez, 26, was limited to just 20 starts this season with the finger ailment sidelining him for much of the summer. The initial injury was believed to have been incurred on June 21 when he got it caught in a suitcase during a road trip in Anaheim.

The native of Barstow, CA returned to the Jays rotation on August 25.

Sanchez went 1-1 over the five starts following his return, pitching in 25.1 innings and being pulled by the fifth inning or earlier on three occasions. His final start came last Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles when he lasted four innings in a 6-4 Jays win.

Blister issues limited Sanchez to only eight starts in 2017.

Sanchez finishes his season with a 4-6 mark, an earned run average of 4.89 and a WHIP of 1.562 over 105.0 innings pitched.

The club also announced that infielder Lourdes Gurriel's hamstring injury will keep him out of the rest of the season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is done for the season with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 25, 2018

Gurriel, 24, picked up a Grade 2 strain in the first inning of Monday night's game with the Houston Astros when he took on older brother, Yuli, for the first time.

The native of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba finishes his rookie season batting .281 with 11 home runs and 35 runs batted in and an OPS of .775 in 65 games.