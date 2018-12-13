2h ago
Jays select RHP Luciano in Rule 5 Draft
TSN.ca Staff
Atkins: 'Elvis has an exciting young arm'
The Toronto Blue Jays selected RHP Elvis Luciano from the Kansas City Royals in the Rule 5 Draft.
Luciano is 18-years-old and split last season between the Appalachian League and the Pioneer League, combining for a 4.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts in 67 innings.
Luciano has to be a member of the Jays' 25-man roster or the Royals can take him back.
The Jays also lost two pitchers in the Rule 5 Draft, with the Chicago White Sox selecting Canadian pitcher Jordan Romano and the San Francisco Giants selecting left-hander Travis Bergen.
In the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, the Blue Jays selected RHP David Garner from the Chicago Cubs.
Garner did not pitch last season after being suspended for 100 games after being suspended for a drug violation, which was his third.
