The Toronto Blue Jays selected RHP Elvis Luciano from the Kansas City Royals in the Rule 5 Draft.

Luciano is 18-years-old and split last season between the Appalachian League and the Pioneer League, combining for a 4.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts in 67 innings.

#BlueJays select RHP Elvis Luciano from Kansas City Royals in Rule 5 draft.

He’s an 18-year-old who spent last season in rookie ball.

Very interesting. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 13, 2018

Luciano has to be a member of the Jays' 25-man roster or the Royals can take him back.

The Jays also lost two pitchers in the Rule 5 Draft, with the Chicago White Sox selecting Canadian pitcher Jordan Romano and the San Francisco Giants selecting left-hander Travis Bergen.

In the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, the Blue Jays selected RHP David Garner from the Chicago Cubs.

In the always exciting minor-league phase of the Rule 5, #BlueJays select right-hander David Garner from Chicago Cubs.

He’s 26. Did not pitch last season. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 13, 2018

Garner did not pitch last season after being suspended for 100 games after being suspended for a drug violation, which was his third.

More details to follow.