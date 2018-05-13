1h ago
Jays send OF Alford to Triple-A Buffalo
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3
The Toronto Blue Jays have optionned outfielder Anthony Alford to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced following Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
The club will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game in New York against the Mets.
In six games, Alford is hitting .167 with one RBI and one stolen base.
The Jays currently sit at 21-20, good for third place in the American League East.