TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent outfielder Curtis Granderson to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor leaguer Demi Orimoloye, the team announced Friday.

Granderson, 37, was hitting .243 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 103 games with the Blue Jays this season.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound veteran has put up a .252 average with 330 home runs and 900 RBIs over the course of his 15-year career.

He signed a one-year contract worth US$5,000,000 with Toronto in the off-season.

Granderson told reporters after the Jays' 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday that he was looking forward to joining the Brewers, who sit in the final Wild Card spot in the National League at 76-60.

"(I was) surprised because you never know what's going to happen you. You hear a lot of rumblings and things, and like I've said before, there's no reason to get worked up about anything until something happens, but then also excited," he said.

"Getting a chance to go to a team that has a possibility to get into the playoffs and go deep — I know they've been playing very well from the things I've been seeing, they've also made some other moves — so super excited to join them."

Orimoloye, 21, hit five home runs and 23 RBIs with a .260 average in 61 games with the Brewers' Class-A affiliate in Wisconsin, as well as seven home runs and 32 RBIs with a .237 average across 65 games with the Class A-Advanced Carolina Mudcats this season.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound outfielder was born in Lagos, Nigeria before moving to Orleans, Ont. He's a graduate of the Canadian National Junior Baseball program.