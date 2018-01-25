The Toronto Blue Jays officially signed relievers Al Aburquerque and Rhiner Cruz to minor league contracts, the club announced Thursday.

Alburquerque, 31, posted an ERA of 2.50 in 21 innings last season for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox. He was non-tendered by the White Sox in December, making him a free agent.

Bosting a career average fastball velocity of 94 miles per hour according to FanGraphs, Alburquerque has struggled with control throughout his career, averaging five walks per nine innings.

He began his career with the Detroit Tigers in 2011, pitching out of their bullpen for five seasons before making his way to the Los Angeles Angels.

Cruz last pitched for the Houston Astros in 2013. He has a career ERA of 5.31.