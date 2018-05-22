The Toronto Blue Jays announced that second baseman Devon Travis has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Travis replaces infielder Richard Urena on the 25-man roster after Urena was optioned to Triple-A on May 20.

Travis, 27, has struggled at the Major League level this season and was optioned to Triple-A after batting just .148 through 18 games and posting an OPS of .458. He has one home run and three runs batted in.

However, he has shown some signs of improvement during his minor league stint, with hits in eight straight games. In 14 games with the Bisons, Travis batted .210/.234/.274 with one home run and four runs batted in.

The Blue Jays (22-25) host Shohei Ohtani and the Angels (26-21) at the Rogers Centre tonight and hope to snap a four-game losing skid. Toronto was swept at home by the Oakland Athletics – the first time the team has suffered a four-game sweep at the Rogers Centre since 2001.