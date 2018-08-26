Troy Tulowitzki confirmed what everybody already knew on Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop said that he won't be playing in 2018, confirming what manager John Gibbons had surmised on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Tulowitzki has been sidelined all season with bone spurs in his ankles. He last appeared in a major-league game on July 29, 2017 when he picked up what ended up being a season-ending ankle injury attempting to beat out an infield single.

Tulowitzki says that not only will he be ready for spring training 2019, he only intends to play shortstop.

Troy Tulowitzki has officially thrown in the towel on his 2018 season. He expects to be ready for spring training and he’s adamant he won’t play any spot other than shortstop. If he can’t perform at SS, he’ll “pack his bags and go home.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 26, 2018

While he says that he welcomes competition for the role next year, Tulowitzki says that if he can't perform at shortstop, he'll "pack his bags and go home."

Over 12 seasons with the Colorado Rockies and Jays, the Santa Clara, CA native is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 runs batted in and an OPS of .856.

Tulowitzki has three years remaining on a 10-year, $157.8 million deal he signed in 2011.