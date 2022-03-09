MIAMI (AP) — Devin Booker scored 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns shook off a slow start to beat the Miami Heat 111-90 on Wednesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders.

Booker, returning from a four-game absence for virus-related issues, flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds to help Phoenix clinch a playoff spot.

Phoenix improved the NBA’s best record to 53-13, and the reigning Western Conference champion Suns have now beaten all other 29 teams this season — the first time they’ve done that since 2006-07.

Coming off a victory Tuesday night at Orlando, Phoenix improved its NBA-best road mark to 25-6. They have an 8 1/2-game lead over Memphis and are nine games ahead of Golden State and East-leading Miami.

Deandre Ayton had 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who got 11 points and 15 rebounds from JaVale McGee, and 11 points apiece from Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne.

Duncan Robinson scored 22 points, and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each had 17. The Heat lost for just the third time in their last 15 games.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) and lost key reserve Caleb Martin midway through the second quarter to a knee injury.

BUCKS 124, HAWKS 115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Atlanta for its sixth straight victory.

Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix.

Bobby Portis added 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 23 points and eight assists to help Milwaukee beat Atlanta for the first time in three tries this season. Trae Young led Atlanta with 27 points and 11 assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 132, THUNDER 102

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota past Oklahoma City for its sixth win in a row.

Beasley took 17 3-points. He didn’t play the final 4:57, ending three made 3-pointers shy of Klay Thompson’s NBA record.

Taurean Prince scored 17 points off the bench for Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins led Oklahoma City with 25 points and nine rebounds.

CELTICS 115, HORNETS 101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter, helping Boston beat Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.

Coming off a 54-point performance against Brooklyn on Sunday, Tatum made 16 of 24 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also made all six free throws.

Jaylen Brown had 15 points for Boston.

Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 17 points for Charlotte. They fell to 1-12 on the second night of back-to-back games.

BULLS 114, PISTONS 108

DETROIT (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago beat Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.

Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.

Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12. Detroit had won three straight.

MAGIC 108, PELICANS 102

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 in a reserve role and Orlando beat New Orleans.

CJ McCollum scored 32 for New Orleans. Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 15 rebounds.