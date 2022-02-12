LAVAL, Que. — Two goals from Jean-Sebastian Dea helped the Laval Rocket to a decisive 5-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch in American Hockey League action on Saturday.

Joel Teasdale and Gabriel Borque each had a goal and an assist for the Rocket (20-13-3), while Justin Ducharme also scored.

Charles Hudon replied with the lone goal for the Crunch (17-18-5), who dropped their third game in a row.

Laval goalie Kevin Poulin made 32 saves and Amir Miftakhov stopped 20-of-24 shots for Syracuse.

The Rocket jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the second intermission, with Borque scoring a short-handed marker midway through the middle frame.

Both sides went 0 for 3 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.