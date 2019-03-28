Santee, California— After 54-holes at Carlton Oaks Golf Club, Nathan Jeansonne heads into the final round of the third Mackenzie Tour Q-School of the season as the only player with three sub-60 numbers to his name, carding a third-round 69 to enter the final round tied with Preston Valder at 10-under.

“I got off to a bit of a rough start on the front,” said the Louisiana State University senior following his five-birdie, two-bogey day. “I made a 10-footer on 10 for par to get me going and hit some good shots down the stretch to play the final-four holes 3-under.”

Jeansonne, who claimed LSU’s annual collegiate event, The Tiger Classic, in 2017, is one of seven amateurs within the top-10 looking to earn membership on the Mackenzie Tour.

“Tomorrow is going to just be the same as it’s been the whole week; stay steady and when you get a good yardage, go for it,” said the No. 315 ranked amateur in the world. “If it’s windy, then pars are going to be good.”

Following Friday’s action, Jeansonne will head to Texas A&M alongside his Tiger teammates before finishing the year with the SEC Championship and the post-season which – Jeansonne hopes – will be followed by a trip northwest for the Mackenzie Tour’s opening BC Golf Swing.

Locked with Jeansonne at the top of the leaderboard, Preston Valder looks to earn Mackenzie Tour status once again after failing to retain his card in 2017.