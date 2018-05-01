Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will make her return to the Octagon in Calgary as she is set to meet Tecia Torres, Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Jedrzejczyk is coming off the first two losses of her MMA career that saw her drop the title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 and then fail to get it back in their rematch at UFC 223.

The Olsztyn, Poland native was 8-0 in the UFC prior to those setbacks that included five successful title defences, one off Ronda Rousey’s record for female fighters.

Torres is in off a loss to Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision at Fight Night Orlando in February. That defeat broke a three fight winning streak that included wins over Bec Rawlings, Juliana Lima and Michelle Waterson.

Jedrzejczyk joins another former UFC champion on the card that will be held at Scotiabank Saddledome as former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo was announced in a co-main event bout against Jeremy Stephens.

The UFC has not yet announced the main event for the July 28th event