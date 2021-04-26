The Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich has stepped down from his position, the club announced on Monday.

Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich steps down and Greg Feasel has been named Club President. pic.twitter.com/nk3HyHYBu8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2021

The release indicates that the move was mutually agreed to by both parties.

Bridich was in his seventh season as GM of the team after being named to the position in October of 2014.