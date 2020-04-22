Jeff Gordon is getting back in the driver's seat - well, sort of.

On Wednesday night, the 48-year-old announced that he will race Talladega in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Those who have confirmed to race Sunday eNASCAR iRacing #ProInvitationalSeries race at virtual Talladega. Could be a couple more so field 37-39 cars. 70 laps set by qualifying (two laps). One full fast repair reset. 1pm Sunday on FOX (check local listings), FS1 and Fox Sports App pic.twitter.com/6aUYmGY8do — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 22, 2020

You can watch the race LIVE on TSN4, Sunday, April 26, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion retired from NASCAR racing after 23 seasons in 2015.

After retiring, Gordon joined Fox Sports, where he has worked as an analyst ever since.

In recent weeks, Gordon has assumed his normal broadcast role alongside Mike Joy, as the two called the eNASCAR events as if they were regular races. This week Joy will need someone else to ride shotgun with him.

Gordon is expected to join a field on Sunday that includes racing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

During his career, Gordon had six wins at Talladega Speedway. This Sunday he will look to pick up his first virtual win there.