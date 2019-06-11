Jeff Lenkov, one of two brothers the CFL is hoping to sell the Montreal Alouettes to, will be in attendance at the Montreal Alouettes season opener in Edmonton Friday, according to a report from TSN 690's Tony Marinaro.

I have been told that Jeff Lenkov will be in attendance this Friday night in Edmonton for the @MTLAlouettes vs @EdmontonEsks game #TSN690 #MontrealAlouettes https://t.co/U4fEasgXAe — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 11, 2019

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Monday the league is hoping to sell the Alouettes to two former Montreal natives: Hollywood producer Peter Lenkov and his brother, Jeff, a California-based attorney.

The CFL officially took over ownership of the Alouettes late last month, weeks after the league’s other eight franchises committed to financing the team until a new owner could be found to replace previous owners Bob and Andrew Wetenhall.