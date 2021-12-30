The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday Jeff Reinebold is returning to the team as special teams coordinator.

Reinebold will be back in Hamilton for his seventh season with the club in 2021.

“It is exciting that Jeff has agreed to remain our special teams coordinator in 2021,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said. “He is an outstanding person that contributes to our organization and undeniably to our all-important special teams units. Like Tommy (Condell) and Mark (Washington), Jeff is an expert in his field who thoroughly prepares and is an incredible teacher. It is awesome to have our three coordinators back in place and we want to thank Jeff and his family for committing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Reinebold's special teams unit ranked first in kick return touchdowns (five), and second in kick return average (23.4 yards), opponent kick return average (20.1 yards), and opponent punt return average (9.1 yards).