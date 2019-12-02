The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have signed special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold to a contract extension.

Reinebold returned to the Ticats last season in the special teams coordinator role. Under Reinebold, kick returner Frankie Williams was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was named an East Division All-Star.

"Jeff Reinebold is a great football mind and has been a valuable asset for me, our players, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a team release. “Our special teams units have performed extremely well in the years Jeff has been our coordinator. Continuity is something that we value in our organization and we are pleased to have an experienced leader like Jeff back on our coaching staff.”

Reinebold will return for his seventh season coaching the Ticats. The 62-year-old has head coaching experience with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1997-98).