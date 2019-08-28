TORONTO — Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris and Hamilton defensive tackle Dylan Wynn are the CFL top performers for August.

Jefferson had three forced fumbles in August to propel him into the league-lead at five. He also had an interception and six sacks as the West-leading Blue Bombers went 3-1 over the month.

The Beaumont, Texas, native was named a player of the week after Winnipeg's 34-28 win over Edmonton last week, when he recorded four tackles, three sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a knockdown.

Harris converted 116-of-163 attempts (71.2 per cent) last month while accumulating 1,550 yards and six passing touchdowns. The native of Waldo, Ohio, added 58 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Harris's month was highlighted by his first-career game with multiple rushing majors in Week 10, as well as, back-to-back 400-plus passing yard efforts in Weeks 10 and 11 as Edmonton went 2-2 over August.

Wynn had six sacks in August, including one in all four of Hamilton's games as the East-leading Tiger-Cats went 3-1 over the month.

His highlight performance came in Hamilton's 13-10 win at B.C. last week. He tallied four defensive tackles and set a new career-high with three sacks en route to becoming a top performer of the week.