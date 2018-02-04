Defensive end Willie Jefferson appeared to announce he is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders next season with a tweet Saturday.

2018

It’s a go🍉 — Willie Jefferson III (@Stmn_Willie_Bmn) February 3, 2018

Jefferson tweeted: 2018, It's a go" with an emoji of a watermelon, a common symbol for Roughriders fans, who are known to wear the fruit on their heads during game. He followed that tweet up with a photo of him smiling in a Roughriders jersey.

In 18 games last season with the Roughriders, his second in Saskatchewan, the 27-year-old finished with 45 tackles and eight sacks. Jefferson has played four seasons in the CFL, split between the Roughriders and Edmonton Eskimos, and has 93 tackles and 21 sacks in 58 games.