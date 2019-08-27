51m ago
Jefferson, Wynn, Daniels named CFL top performers for Week 11
Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Hamilton defensive tackle Dylan Wynn and Edmonton wide receiver DaVaris Daniels are the CFL top performers for Week 11.
The Canadian Press
Jefferson had four tackles and a career-high three sacks as the Blue Bombers beat Edmonton 34-28 last week.
Wynn had four defensive tackles and a personal-best three sacks as the Tiger-Cats defeated B.C. 13-10.
Daniels had five receptions and 142 yards in Edmonton's loss to the Bombers.