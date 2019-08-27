TORONTO — Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Hamilton defensive tackle Dylan Wynn and Edmonton wide receiver DaVaris Daniels are the CFL top performers for Week 11.

Jefferson had four tackles and a career-high three sacks as the Blue Bombers beat Edmonton 34-28 last week.

Wynn had four defensive tackles and a personal-best three sacks as the Tiger-Cats defeated B.C. 13-10.

Daniels had five receptions and 142 yards in Edmonton's loss to the Bombers.