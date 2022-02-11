BEIJING — Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier each scored hat tricks to lead Canada in an 11-0 quarterfinal win over Sweden in the Olympic women's hockey tournament Friday.

Jenner and Fillier each have a tournament-leading eight goals apiece.

The United States edged Czechia 4-1 in another quarterfinal.

Both victors awaited the outcome of Saturday's quarterfinals featuring Russia versus Switzerland, and Finland against Japan, to know their semifinal opponents Monday.

The gold-medal game is Feb. 17 in Beijing.

Jamie Lee Rattray, Erin Ambrose, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull and Emily Clark also scored in Canada's quarterfinal victory. Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin each contributed four assists.

Canada's Emerance Maschmeyer posted an 11-save shutout in her second start in Beijing.

Swedish counterpart Emma Soderberg stopped 30 of 39 shots for two periods before giving way to Ida Boman and her 15 saves.

Filler and Jenner are both one goal off the tournament record of nine held jointly by Canada's Meghan Agosta and Switzerland's Stephanie Marty (2010).

Canada attacked the Swedes in waves and relentlessly cycled in the offensive zone. Three acrobatic Soderberg saves held Canada to a one-goal lead until late in the opening period when the floodgates opened.

Canada made the most of Sweden's numerous tripping penalties with a 4-for-7 power play. The line of Poulin, Jenner and Nurse was a standout, generating multiple scoring chances below the hash marks.

Jenner collected her second hat trick of the tournament with her first coming in a 12-1 opening win over Switzerland.

The Canadian were still minus forward Melodie Daoust, who hasn't played since her injury in the second period of that game.

Canada faced Sweden in Olympic women's hockey for the first time since 2010, when the hosts drubbed the Swedes 13-1 in Vancouver.

Sweden upset the United States in the Olympic semifinal in 2006 en route to a silver medal, but the team was enveloped by turmoil three years ago.

After the Swedes finished ninth and were relegated for the first time in the women's world championship, Sweden's players refused to attend a national-team camp and a tournament to start the following season to protest their financial compensation and working conditions.

The host Swedish hockey federation subsequently cancelled the 2019 Four Nations Cup featuring Canada, Finland and the U.S. in Lulea. The federation and the players came to an agreement later that year.

Sweden's women beat France in a November, 2021 qualifying tournament to be in the 10-country field in Beijing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.