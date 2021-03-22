The duo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing defeated Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings 7-4 in Monday's early draw to remain undefeated at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.

Jones and Laing sit alone atop Pool B with a 5-0 record. The loss dropped Wasylkiw and Konings' record to 2-3.

In other Pool B action in Draw 21 Monday, Kim and Wayne Tuck edged Bayly and Wade Scoffin to pick up their first win of the tournament. Kim and Wayne Tuck now sit at 1-4 in the standings while Bayly and Wade Scoffin remain winless at 0-5.

There were also two Pool A games in Monday's early draw with Jocelyn Peterman and Brent Gallant edging Brittney Tran and Aaron Sluchinski 8-7 and Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott beating Angela Dale and Peter Van Strien 11-1.

With the wins, Peterman and Gallant and Sahaidak and Lott improve their records to 4-1. They are tied atop Pool A. Tran and Sluchinski drop to 3-2 after the loss while Dale and Van Strien remain winless at 0-5.